WATCH: Theft suspect dressed in bright road crew uniform tries to hide from Aransas Pass authorities

WATCH: Theft suspect dressed in bright road crew uniform tries to hide from Aransas Pass authorities
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARANSAS PASS, Texas (TMX) - Aransas Pass Police Department shared the following post on their Facebook page Monday after a suspect in a theft fled from them.

“Note to thieves: Might be wise not to dress like a road crew worker while running from the police in a stolen car and then trying to hide in heavy brush.”

Aransas Pass Police Dept./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

