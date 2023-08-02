Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for some bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored tortilla chips.

According to the FDA, the chips could potentially contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips.

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags that were distributed at retail stores and vending machines in Pennsylvania.

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

The specific recalled product information includes:

Product DescriptionSizeUPCCode Date &
Manufacturing Code
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips		1 oz.0 28400 09089 6Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
AND
Manufacturing Code/
Time Stamp
465218034
X 22:47 - 22:54
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips
Party Size		14.5 oz0 28400 51779 9Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
AND
EITHER one of the following
Two Manufacturing Codes/
Time Stamps
465218037
X 22:47 - 22:59
465218137
X 23:00 - 23:06

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat should not eat it and throw it away.

