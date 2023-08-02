Tyler police searching for missing 77-year-old man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 77-year-old man went missing in Tyler Monday night.

The Tyler Police Department issued a release saying they are searching for Rodney Campbell, 77, of Tyler, who was last seen near the Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler around 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. His cell phone last showed him to be in the area of Marshall on Tuesday morning.

According to the release, he is likely driving a black four-door Dodge Ram pickup with license plate number RSX 4900. Campbell is 5′10, 280lbs with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a baggie t-shirt, sweatpants and slippers.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000, or if in an emergency situation call 911.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.