Tyler police to block roads Thursday for ‘School is Cool’ event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Parks Department is hosting the 10th annual “School is Cool” event Thursday, and police will be blocking roads near downtown.

The “School is Cool” event is an annual gathering of students at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler preceding the beginning of the new school year. According to the City of Tyler website, the event is sponsored by donations from residents. Every $35 of donated money buys a backpack with school supplies for a child in need. The site said they were able to distribute nearly 2,000 backpacks to school children in 2022.

According to a Tyler Police Department press release, the event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., but roads will be closed beginning around 11 a.m. The roads to be blocked off are listed as follows:

Rose Park Drive just south of the Tyler Civic Theatre

Fair Park Drive near the parking entrance to the football stadium

Fair Park Drive at Rose Park

Road closure map for 'School is Cool.' (Tyler Police Department)

The release said that those planning to attend should enter the conference center parking area through the west entrance on Fair Park Drive. Portions of the parking lot will be blocked off for vendors and staff, and cones and barricades will be put in place to block areas and assist in the traffic flow.

