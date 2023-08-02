Trial of former Hughes Springs coach accused of child sex crimes begins

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A trial for a former Hughes Springs coach charged with 10 counts of sex crimes began Wednesday morning.

Aaron Marshall, a former Hughes Springs assistant volleyball coach, was arrested in February of 2021 on counts of sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

The court heard from the victim, who testified that the abuse began when she was 12 years old.

The issue was brought to police attention two years later in early 2022 when the victim told her boyfriend about the past abuse. His parents then called authorities after a discussion with the girl.

