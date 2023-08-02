Trial continues for Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A trial for a former waste management worker accused in the death of someone who was sleeping near a dumpster continued Wednesday.

Waylan Bryan Merritt, 48, of Paris, is charged with accident involving death.

Merritt was arrested in October 2020 after Merritt hit Jesse Justiss, 36, with his vehicle. Merritt worked for the waste management company that provides service at the strip mall at 310 W. Ferguson Road.

On Tuesday, witnesses were questioned by the state and defense teams. These people included police, investigators, store and operations managers, and medical examiners all involved in the case. The state has argued that Merritt was aware he ran over Justiss, and yet continued on his trash route without alerting authorities. The defense argued that Merritt saw a dead body, but did not run it over.

On Wednesday, the Mount Pleasant officer initially called Tuesday returned to the stand to be questioned by the state. According to the officer, Merritt said he didn’t notice Justiss’ body until after he had backed up. The officer said Merritt never stated why he didn’t call any authority figure about the body.

Defense then questioned the officer, and showed photos of him standing on a cardboard box that Justiss had reportedly been sleeping on at the crime scene, which was considered evidence. Defense then said that tire marks were found under Justiss’ body, which the officer agreed should not have been the case given the nature of the incident. The officer also confirmed he was wearing a body cam during the incident, though there is no footage from his first encounter with Merritt.

Defense then asked the officer why he told Merritt he was not in trouble despite the fact he had been identified as the prime suspect. The officer maintained that Merritt was not in trouble at the time. The defense then pointed out the the officer never directly asked Merritt if he ran over Justiss, and Merritt never stated that he had run the man over.

The officer confirmed that the driver of the Coca-Cola delivery truck was on the scene before Merritt, though this truck was never inspected for evidence. The officer also stated he never found any evidence on the tires of Merritt’s trash truck, and the tires were never submitted to a lab for analysis.

The officer then confirmed that he never requested to view the autopsy photos for Justiss, nor did the crime lab ever compare the tire tread to the markings left on Justiss’ body.

The state then resumed questioning of the officer, and pointed out that there was a zig-zag pattern on the cardboard box Justiss had reportedly been sleeping on which was consistent with the tread of Merritt’s tires.

The officer stated that he had not yet determined that a crime had been committed when he went to question Merritt, because he did not yet know whether the man had knowingly run over Justiss or intentionally neglected to render aid to the man.

According to the officer, Merritt said in an interview that he saw blood coming from Justiss’ mouth and didn’t tell anyone because he was afraid of getting in trouble.

The defense then questioned the officer again, and the man agreed that he cannot guarantee that there was DNA on Merritt’s tires because they were not fully examined. He also agreed that he was not aware what the tread on the Coca-Cola truck’s tires looked like. Finally, he agreed that Merritt never admitted to running over the cardboard box.

