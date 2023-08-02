Texas A&M football gets underway with fall camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aggie football team has exactly one month before the 2023 season kicks off against New Mexico State at Kyle Field.

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies stepping back onto the practice field for the first time since spring workouts ended back in April.

Their 5-7 2022 record has served as a big motivator during the spring and summer workouts.

Before practice the team visited with the media and talked about how excited they are to start a new season and show each other and the coaching staff how much improvement they have made over the last seven months.

“That competitive nature that we had has always been there,” Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Layden Robinson said. “As soon as we got closer and closer to this day, and now that the day is here, we’ve been talking back-and-forth with each other (defensive line).”

“We made tremendous progress just learning how to do little things and the attention to it and the leadership of the team has held the guys accountable in a really good way on how they have done things,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Fans can watch an open practice this Sunday starting at 4:45 p.m. at Kyle Field.

