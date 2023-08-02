Pedestrian killed in train incident in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has died in an incident involving a train in Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said the woman was a pedestrian and the incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. on the west side of U.S. 69.

Williams said intersections will be closed as police investigate. Anyone who needs to cross the train tracks should use U.S. 69.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.