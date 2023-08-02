Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian killed in train incident in Jacksonville

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has died in an incident involving a train in Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said the woman was a pedestrian and the incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. on the west side of U.S. 69.

Williams said intersections will be closed as police investigate. Anyone who needs to cross the train tracks should use U.S. 69.

