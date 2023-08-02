Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin church says mission team on way home from coup-locked Niger

(Source: Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A missions team from a Lufkin church is on the way home from Niger after being trapped by a government takeover.

Harmony Hill Baptist Church recently sent a team of missionaries to Niger to spread their message. During their stay, the country began a coup, which prevented their timely return. On Tuesday, the church announced that their team will be returning home safely.

According to the church’s announcement, the flight home was accommodated by Italy, who the church said “exhibited remarkable generosity.” The return was also reportedly made a priority by Mayor Mark Hicks, Congressman Pete Sessions, and Senator Ted Cruz.

The church said they are not providing more details or interviews at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waylan Bryan Merritt
Trial begins for Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster
Kilgore Fire Department is fighting two fires on Parkview Street.
10 displaced after 2 homes burn in Kilgore
James Richards, Shelby County Jail
Center man accused of killing brother
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight
East Texas non-profit says human trafficking is not always a ‘big white scary van’

Latest News

Waylan Bryan Merritt, 45
Trial continues for Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster
Longview man struck by car, killed while walking in shoulder
A man was found dead on County Road 3429.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide
Gladewater man killed in single vehicle collision in Smith County