Longview man struck by car, killed while walking in shoulder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was killed by a car while walking on a fog line Monday.

According to a Texas DPS report, Shon C. Bell, 46, was walking north on the right lane fog line of FM 2087 in Longview around 9:53 p.m. when he was struck by a car. The driver, a 24-year-old from Kilgore, was traveling north in the right lane in a Nissan Altima, and struck Bell with the front right of the car.

The driver was traveling with a passenger, the report said. Neither occupant of the Altima was injured. According to the report, the road and weather conditions were clear and dry.

