Gregg County seeks to hire court reporters by increasing position salary

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It seems everyone is looking for employees, and Gregg County is no exception. There are still positions open with the sheriff’s office, but there is another shortage in their justice system: court reporters. And without a court reporter, hearings will likely be postponed.

When someone says reporter, the first thing that comes to mind is journalist. But another type of reporter sits quietly near a judge in a court of law recording everything uttered by all parties. Gregg County Court Reporter Lisa Frizzell said there are five court reporters needed at the Gregg County Courthouse.

“We’ve lost two very good court reporters. We have one out sick right now. So, we are definitely working with a shortage,” Frizzell said.

Gregg County 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles said nearly everything that happens on the record in court has to be recorded, which is difficult with a shortage.

“It impacted our ability to have court some days,” Charles said.

He said a full day of hearings can end up postponed.

“What we’re doing is getting substitute court reporters,” Charles said.

Gregg County Court at Law 1 Judge Angie Konczak said they have a way to catch up using a substitute.

“Schedule as many cases as they can in that one day. And that’s hard on the court reporter because that means they are taking that record all day long and not having a lot of breaks,” Konczak said.

So, with present technology why can’t courts use audio recordings?

“The main reason we can’t just record is if something has to be appealed the court has to be able to do a record of it, a transcript to send up to the court of appeals,” Charles said.

Charles pointed out that sometimes people talk over each other, which is difficult to record.

“What you’re going to end up on the record with is it would say inaudible,” Charles said.

He said sometimes that inaudible record could be key to winning or losing an appeal. So, the court reporter’s responsibility is to get the record correct.

“We have to be able to hear and see. And we have to be able to stop the witness when we can’t hear and see. So, I guess there are times kind of when we have to interrupt the proceedings,” Frizzell said.

And ask for a repeat of testimony or questioning. Court reporters can stop legal proceedings for clarification.

“You have to get it right,” Frizzell said.

Judge Charles recently lost his court reporter because of a better offer, and he said court reporters are in high demand. It seems to be a subtly high-pressure job. It’s done in a kind of shorthand that has to be translated to English for the record, which is best done by the reporter who recorded it.

“Court reporters’ salaries statewide have increased dramatically, and so there’s really a competition for court reporters,” Charles said.

Charles said neighboring counties have increased salaries, but Gregg County has not. The judges recently held a meeting to get the ball rolling for a commissioner court request for a salary increase.

“They have worked really hard for us to try and get us raises to get us back up to where we should be, really,” Frizzell said.

Both the 124th and 188th district courts need court reporters, and judges say a pay increase may be the thing to help keep the wheels of justice turning.

Currently starting annual salary for a court reporter in Gregg County is $65,000.

Gregg County judges recently held a meeting to get the ball rolling for a commissioner court request for a salary increase.

