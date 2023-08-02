Gladewater man killed in single vehicle collision in Smith County

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Gladewater died on the scene of single vehicle collision on the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas DPS, at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, authorities were dispatched to US 271 around 3.5 miles southwest of Gladewater to a reported vehicular collision. Initial investigation indicated that the driver, Wilbur Myers Jr., 30, of Gladewater, was traveling northbound on US 271 and veered off the roadway and struck a tree. He was declared deceased on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

