Former Hawkins officer villainized after 2021 shooting speaks on fateful event

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Dash cam and body cam video has been released in an East Texas officer-involved shooting that happened nearly two years ago, leaving a woman dead and an officer labeled by some as a murderer.

“I’ve been called a liar, been called a murderer, things along that line,” said Hawkins police officer Adam Newell.

Social media posts have labeled Newell those things based on an incident in September 2021, when he answered a call on Hwy 14 of a pedestrian in the road, hacking at cars with a large edged weapon.

“There was an individual in the road attacking people and their vehicles,” he said.

Police say a civilian pulled his weapon to try to protect his property and assist in stopping the attacks.

“I yelled at her to get her attention on me,” Newell said.

What happened in the span of 10 seconds, ended the woman’s life and changed Newell forever.

“She went from walking toward me to running at me with that blade and unfortunately it escalated to where I had to use my sidearm,” he said.

Newell first tried shouting at the woman, then deployed non-lethal tazing, which was ineffective. As the woman began to slash at him, he pulled is weapon and fired two shots.

“She did nick my arm with the blade. I didn’t have anything else I could do. I got on the radio and told dispatch that shots had been fired and I need EMS now,” Newell said.

The autopsy shows the woman died of two gunshots to the chest.

Newell was put on paid administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigated. In the meantime, the social media attacks began.

Newell said his family has now been targeted as well.

“There’s been images of my wife and one of my sons that have been posted out there,” he said.

Hawkins Police Chief Guy Mckee, who was not chief and the time of the incident, said people should see the video before making a judgment.

“After watching this video, it’s really clear that, although this is a tragic loss of life, Newell had no other alternative but to take the action he did,” McKee said.

Through the hate directed at him, Newell wants people who see the video to understand his actions.

“From living through it and seeing it, being there, there’s really nothing else I could have done with people being around. Hope the family can some day forgive me for the actions that were taken that day. Because I personally can’t forgive myself for taking somebody’s life,” Newell said.

Newell was deployed with the National Guard on the Texas border when he was no-billed for the incident.

