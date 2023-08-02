Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Federal judge rejects plea deal for Rains County man accused of producing child porn

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sentencing for a Point man accused of producing child porn was held in federal court in Tyler Wednesday.

Michael David Crider Jr., 38, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children a/k/a production of child pornography and two counts of transportation of child pornography. The indictment was handed down on June 8, 2022. According to the text of the indictment, Crider used a child victim to produce child pornography earlier that year.

In January, Crider pleaded guilty to the first county of production of child pornography. On Wednesday, the federal government and defense agreed to a plea deal of 180 months imprisonment during Crider’s sentencing. However, the judge rejected this deal saying it’s too lenient, unjustifiable, and below the guidelines.

According to the judge, Crider used toddlers in his videos. The maximum sentence for production of child pornography using children under the age of 12 is 360 months. As a result of this, Crider’s defense requested a 14-day motion of continuance to go over the new decision.

