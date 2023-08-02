Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas!  It’s been another hot one with not much relief in sight.  The excessive heat warning expires this evening, but a heat advisory will continue overnight before another excessive heat warning will be in effect again tomorrow.  The heat warnings could likely continue through the weekend.  Overnight, expect fair skies and temperatures dropping to only 80 degrees.  Another hot day is in store for tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 104.  The triple digits continue through the weekend, but with a bit more of a breeze out of the south and southwest.  This means high fire danger will also be in the forecast through the weekend as well.  The upper level high pressure begins to move farther west by early next week, finally bringing rain chances back to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waylan Bryan Merritt
Trial begins for Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster
Kilgore Fire Department is fighting two fires on Parkview Street.
10 displaced after 2 homes burn in Kilgore
James Richards, Shelby County Jail
Center man accused of killing brother
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight
East Texas non-profit says human trafficking is not always a ‘big white scary van’

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 8-2-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 8-2-23
Hot and Dry.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Hot and Dry.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7