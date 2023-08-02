East Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! It’s been another hot one with not much relief in sight. The excessive heat warning expires this evening, but a heat advisory will continue overnight before another excessive heat warning will be in effect again tomorrow. The heat warnings could likely continue through the weekend. Overnight, expect fair skies and temperatures dropping to only 80 degrees. Another hot day is in store for tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 104. The triple digits continue through the weekend, but with a bit more of a breeze out of the south and southwest. This means high fire danger will also be in the forecast through the weekend as well. The upper level high pressure begins to move farther west by early next week, finally bringing rain chances back to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.