Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texans share concerns about internet access, affordability, usage with Broadband Development Office

East Texans share concerns about internet access, affordability, usage to broadband development office
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In this digital age, broadband internet has become an essential aspect of everyday life. But with concerns of access, affordability, and usage, the Texas legislature created the Broadband Development Office to help communities across the state.

And Tuesday night, officials from that office, along with Connected Nation, traveled to Longview to hear from East Texans and their concerns about the internet in this region of the state.

Director of local and regional planning for Connected Nation, Molly Weiner said, “We know that people need to be online that everything is you know happening in this digital world. But there are too many people in the region that can’t get online for some reason. So we want to hear about what those challenges are and ways we can help to solve them.”

After hearing that feedback, the goal is to develop the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan.

“The plan is really an opportunity for the state to put together a set of programs, a plan for how we’re going to address the way people can afford the internet, have the devices to get online, and have the skills to know how to use it. And so this plan will help unlock federal funding to really support communities and that work of getting more people online.” said Weiner.

One of the barriers mentioned by an east Texan was the lack of internet access in those rural parts of the area.

Mark Heatwole is a Van city council member. He came to the public meeting to discuss education opportunities for Van ISD.

“You know the school districts, especially Van school district probably would be plugged in really well with tablets and things of that nature. So I feel that we need to make sure that the students can get access to broadband when they’re outside of the city.”

“It means a lot for local communities. It means a lot for economic development, and so making sure that everyone has the ability to access and use it is really important.” said Weiner.

The broadband development office expects to complete the digital opportunity plan later this fall.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tyler Police Department reported that an 18-wheeler struck powerlines at the intersection...
18-wheeler downs power lines, poles at Tyler intersection
Waylan Bryan Merritt
Trial begins for Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster
Kilgore Fire Department is fighting two fires on Parkview Street.
10 displaced after 2 homes burn in Kilgore
Talco man killed after ATV rollover in Titus County
The crash occurred at U.S. 64 and FM 2661 just west of Toll 49.
Dump truck crash slows eastbound U.S. 64 traffic

Latest News

Literacy Council of Tyler hosts 32nd annual corporate spelling bee
Literacy Council of Tyler hosts 32nd annual corporate spelling bee
Smith County commissioners enact burn ban
Smith County commissioners enact burn ban
Pest specialist gives tips to help East Texans guard homes against cricket invasion
Pest specialist gives tips to help East Texans guard homes against cricket invasion
10 displaced after 2 homes burn in Kilgore
10 displaced after 2 homes burn in Kilgore