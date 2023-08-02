East Texans share concerns about internet access, affordability, usage with Broadband Development Office

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In this digital age, broadband internet has become an essential aspect of everyday life. But with concerns of access, affordability, and usage, the Texas legislature created the Broadband Development Office to help communities across the state.

And Tuesday night, officials from that office, along with Connected Nation, traveled to Longview to hear from East Texans and their concerns about the internet in this region of the state.

Director of local and regional planning for Connected Nation, Molly Weiner said, “We know that people need to be online that everything is you know happening in this digital world. But there are too many people in the region that can’t get online for some reason. So we want to hear about what those challenges are and ways we can help to solve them.”

After hearing that feedback, the goal is to develop the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan.

“The plan is really an opportunity for the state to put together a set of programs, a plan for how we’re going to address the way people can afford the internet, have the devices to get online, and have the skills to know how to use it. And so this plan will help unlock federal funding to really support communities and that work of getting more people online.” said Weiner.

One of the barriers mentioned by an east Texan was the lack of internet access in those rural parts of the area.

Mark Heatwole is a Van city council member. He came to the public meeting to discuss education opportunities for Van ISD.

“You know the school districts, especially Van school district probably would be plugged in really well with tablets and things of that nature. So I feel that we need to make sure that the students can get access to broadband when they’re outside of the city.”

“It means a lot for local communities. It means a lot for economic development, and so making sure that everyone has the ability to access and use it is really important.” said Weiner.

The broadband development office expects to complete the digital opportunity plan later this fall.

