Cowboys Camp: Does Ronald Jones’ 2-game suspension open door for Zeke’s return?

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Yesterday it was announced that Ronald Jones, a back-up running back, has been suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

To his credit, he got in front of it at Cowboys Camp today when speaking with reporters.

“I just want to say it is something I’ve been prescribed over the course of my career you know. It wasn’t steroids or anything to enhance my game, it was a medicine prescribed by a doctor that knew I wasn’t well. Obviously the test came back bad, so, you know, I’m responsible whatever I put my body.”

He’s still allowed to practice, but won’t play in the opening two weeks of the season. That’s when the Cowboys play the Giants and Jets back-to-back.

It was the first question for Coach Mike McCarthy at his press conference Tuesday.

“We support him and will work through this. But as far as how the team is going to shake out, we have a lot of work to do, but we clearly understand, you know, the rules that go with the suspension.”

Jones played for the Chiefs last season, Tampa the year before. The whole idea of bringing him in was the veteranship at RB; he was to mentor the younger players.

“How much of a setback is this for you since it’s your first Dallas Cowboys training camp?” he was asked.

“You know, it is a big setback, you know, not being active with my teammates the first two games is going to hurt, though. I’ll be trying to coach though, just getting ready to be in the best shape. And go from there.”

And if you’re thinking this possibly opens the door to bring back Zeke Elliott, don’t even think about it says Cowboys insider Clarence Hill.

“They didn’t offer Zeke a pay cut. They are ready to move on from Zeke. You know, I know Jerry is never going to say never on the record publicly. But everything the Cowboys are doing during the off-season, how they move this team, they’re not looking to bring Zeke back.”

