Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Cowboy players express importance of Dak Prescott’s leadership

By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Several players in the wide receiver position have expressed their gratitude towards quarterback Dak Prescott’s leadership and efforts to assimilate them into the team.

The Cowboys are loaded in the wide receiver position which can help improve an already impressive defense and coach McCarthy hasn’t been oblivious to the fact.

“The big thing is, you know, I like the balance of veterans versus young guys. I think we have some young guys that have been impressive,” said Mike McCarthy.

A figure that most of these young players have been drawn too is Dak Prescott. Before the pre-season camp started Prescott spent some of his own money to bring these receivers to Atlanta to get to know one another and workout.

“His leadership mentality... whenever I first got there at the facility he was the first person I saw in the locker room and that was early in the morning. That showed great leadership in his part,” said wide receiver Jalen Brooks.

“We’re trying to gain chemistry, trying to be aggressive. It’s just how our coach is and its how I am, that’s the confidence I’ve gained on myself and I’ve worked so hard to have this confidence and be able to make the throws that I’m making,” said Prescott.

CeeDee Lamb is another player who’s benefited from Dak’s leadership.

“Experience. The thing’s that he saw. If I have any questions as far as any particular route that I need to be better at, or if he wants me in a better position, I ask him where he needs me and I do anything in my power to get there,” said Lamb.

The relationship between wide receiver and quarterback requires a lot of trust in each other, and in their coach McCarthy on the field.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waylan Bryan Merritt
Trial begins for Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster
Kilgore Fire Department is fighting two fires on Parkview Street.
10 displaced after 2 homes burn in Kilgore
James Richards, Shelby County Jail
Center man accused of killing brother
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight
East Texas non-profit says human trafficking is not always a ‘big white scary van’

Latest News

Ronald Jones at Cowboys Camp
Cowboys Camp: Does Ronald Jones 2-game suspension open door for Zeke's return?
"I think the big thing is you know I like the balance of veterans verse young guys. I think we...
Cowboys Camp: McCarthy discusses importance of mixture of experienced, inexperienced players
Ronald Jones at Cowboys Camp
Cowboys Camp: Does Ronald Jones’ 2-game suspension open door for Zeke’s return?
Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass before an NCAA college football game against...
Johnny Manziel opening sports bar and nightclub in Northgate District this fall