Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been found dead and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s is investigating it as a homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, they received a call of a dead person around 2:20 a.m. on County Road 3429. Deputies were able to determine it was a homicide.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said the person is a man and in his 50s.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 903-683-2271.

