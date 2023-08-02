Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Canton man killed in 2-vehicle crash

Texas Police Lights
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton man has died following a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday.

Samuel Todd Oatman, 48, died at a Canton hospital.

According to the DPS crash report, Oatman was driving a 2005 Volkswagen GLI north on State Highway 19. He was attempting a left turn but was hit from behind by a 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by Jess Burks Alford III, 62, of South Padre Island. The DPS report states Alford had failed to control his speed.

Oatman’s passenger was injured and taken to an Athens hospital.

East Texas non-profit says human trafficking is not always a ‘big white scary van’

