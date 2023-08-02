Angelina County Airport meetings intended to inform public about future plans.

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, the Angelina County Airport is set to have a public meeting to let people know about future plans for the airport. That is the first of a series of meetings that will be held. Leaders will lay out what they think the airport will need over the next 20 years.

The airport is expanding, which airport manager Gary Letney tells us is already bringing more businesses into the area.

“We get jets daily, of business people, whether it’s our local business people that are expanding their market, or outside people who are expanding their market and coming here. Our facility is important to the City of Lufkin, and the entire county. As these businesses come into town, the first thing they do is come through the airport, and so we try to put on a good face that helps the city and county look good and like a place these business guys would want to be.”

Business traffic is heating up with traffic that the airport can track.

“We have company jets that are coming in being counted by what’s called a VERTOWER, and the count over the past 120 days has been is about 250 jets,” Letney said.

Business leaders and locals will be able to get information on the airport’s layout. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

