Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot and Dry. Excessive Heat Warnings In Effect until 9 PM.
Hot and Dry.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect until 9 PM this evening...Heat Advisories overnight, then Excessive Heat Warnings again tomorrow. Continued Hot and Dry. High Temperatures over the next 5 days will range from 102° to 105°. Heat Index Values should be from 108° to 115°. Please take this heat seriously. We do have a light at the end of the tunnel...Chances for a few showers and/or thundershowers will enter the forecast early next week as the upper-level ridge of high pressure moves west...allowing at least some moisture to build during the afternoon/evening hours. Keep Praying for rain. We should cool off...some...once we head into this time period...but only a few degrees. Highs in the upper 90s are possible on Tuesday of next week as more clouds and the best chances for PM rain exists. Have a great day and please stay cool.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waylan Bryan Merritt
Trial begins for Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster
Kilgore Fire Department is fighting two fires on Parkview Street.
10 displaced after 2 homes burn in Kilgore
James Richards, Shelby County Jail
Center man accused of killing brother
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight
East Texas non-profit says human trafficking is not always a ‘big white scary van’

Latest News

Hot and Dry.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips