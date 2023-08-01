Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Lufkin offers 1st year of Teen Court using DETCOG grant

The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.

The program is for high school students in Angelina County. City attorney Kristi Skillern said this allows teens to learn more about the law and law enforcement.

The city was awarded a $46,000 grant from DETCOG to fund the program.

Teen Court will take class C misdemeanors and traffic citations, excluding drug, tobacco, and alcohol-related items.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tyler Police Department reported that an 18-wheeler struck powerlines at the intersection...
18-wheeler downs power lines, poles at Tyler intersection
Talco man killed after ATV rollover in Titus County
The crash occurred at U.S. 64 and FM 2661 just west of Toll 49.
Dump truck crash slows eastbound U.S. 64 traffic
Jakobe Lacy
Tyler man pleads guilty to 2022 shooting, gets 4 years
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.
WebXtra: Lufkin offers 1st year of Teen Court using DETCOG grant
Kilgore Fire Department is fighting two fires on Parkview Street.
Kilgore Fire working 2 fires on Parkview Street
WATCH: New York police rescue 2 dogs from flooded culvert
WATCH: New York police rescue 2 dogs from flooded culvert
Waylan Bryan Merritt
Trial begins for Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster