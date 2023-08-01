Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Canadian realtor caught on camera drinking client’s milk from carton

A Canadian realtor has been fined around $17,000 after being caught on home surveillance video. Credit: Lyska Fullerton / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
From TMX

KAMLOOPS, Canada - A Canadian realtor has been fined around $17,000 after being caught on home surveillance video drinking a client’s milk straight from the jug last year.

According to a consent decree published by the British Columbia Financial Services Authority on July 25, real estate agent Michele (Mike) Rose must pay a “discipline penalty” of about $15,000 and “enforcement expenses” of about $1,900 for conduct unbecoming according to the Real Estate Services Act.

Rose was waiting for a potential buyer at a seller’s home in Kamloops, British Columbia, on July 16, 2022, when he was captured on video raiding the seller’s refrigerator. Video shows Rose drinking from a container of milk and returning it to the refrigerator.

According to the consent decree, the seller, who had seen the footage, confronted Rose two days later, asking if there was anything he’d like to share about his previous visit. Rose replied, “the milk?”

At that point, the sellers told Rose they no longer wanted him in their home, and the potential buyers sought a new real estate agent to facilitate the purchase.

Rose made a public apology to the sellers in the media at the time. According to the consent decree, Rose’s brokerage surrendered his license to the BCFSA on Aug. 3, 2022, and his license was reinstated with a new brokerage on Aug. 11.

