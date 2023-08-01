Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny skies and dangerously hot temperatures for our Tuesday
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’ve got another very hot day on tap with temperatures back in the triple digit range once again. Unfortunately, the muggy meter is just as bad so our heat index values will reflect that with “feels like” temps reaching upwards of 105° to 112°+, which is why Excessive Heat Warnings continue through this evening. Please take this heat seriously and drink lots of water throughout the day as well as watching children, pets, and the elderly closely. This dangerous heat will continue for the next several days thanks to our higher-pressure overhead. Expect mornings to remain mild and muggy in the middle to upper 70s and each afternoon very hot in the lower 100s with totally dry skies. Some good news to focus on while we sweat: The heat dome currently overhead will begin to shift further west later this week which will allow for another summer cold front to get close to the Red River on Sunday, and then potentially even push south into East Texas sometime next Monday. If so, this would give a much better shot at some needed rainfall for some lucky folks. We’ll be watching the forecast trends closely, in the meantime y’all please stay cool and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tyler Police Department reported that an 18-wheeler struck powerlines at the intersection...
18-wheeler downs power lines, poles at Tyler intersection
Talco man killed after ATV rollover in Titus County
The crash occurred at U.S. 64 and FM 2661 just west of Toll 49.
Dump truck crash slows eastbound U.S. 64 traffic
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Jakobe Lacy
Tyler man pleads guilty to 2022 shooting, gets 4 years

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-31-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-31-23
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-31-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7