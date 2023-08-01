Trial begins for Mount Pleasant trash driver accused in death of man sleeping by dumpster

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A trial has begun for a former waste management worker accused in the death of someone who was sleeping near a dumpster.

Waylan Bryan Merritt, 48, of Paris, is charged with accident involving death.

Merritt was arrested in October 2020 after Merritt hit Jesse Justiss, 36, with his vehicle. Merritt worked for the waste management company that provides service at the strip mall at 310 W. Ferguson Road.

During opening arguments Tuesday, the state attorneys said dash cam video shows Merritt saw what he did and saw blood on Justiss’ face. Merritt then dumped multiple dumpsters after that happened and finished his route without calling 911.

The defense argued that Merritt said he had seen a dead body, but not that he ever ran over a body. The attorney said video footage shows Justiss was found in an area where Merritt never actually drove. He also argued that Justiss would have instantly died from the injuries.

A Mount Pleasant police officer was the first witness on the stand. He said he was called to the scene for a welfare concern and saw Justiss on top of cardboard boxes and bleeding. He said it looked like Justiss’ body had been dragged away from the dumpster.

