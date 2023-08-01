Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Some Entergy customers in Polk County to experience planned power outage tonight

The Polk County OEM will open a cooling center for those who need power to run their medical...
The Polk County OEM will open a cooling center for those who need power to run their medical equipment.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Corrigan and Moscow Entergy customers will experience a planned power outage on Tuesday night.

The outage will occur from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., according to Polk County Emergency Management. Emergency maintenance is being conducted tonight that will sever power to Corrigan and Moscow Entergy customers.

Polk County Emergency Management, Texas will be opening a cooling center at 6:30 p.m. for those who rely on medical equipment, such as oxygen, at the Polk County annex. The annex is located at 201 W Ben Franklin St # 102. It will remain open until power is restored.

Emergency management officials say any questions about this outage can be directed towards Entergy, and any questions about the cooling center can be sent to OEM through Facebook comments or Facebook messages.

