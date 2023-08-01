Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game

Seattle hosts the Dallas Wings after Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm’s 85-62 victory against the Indiana Fever
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Wings (14-11, 8-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-19, 4-7 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces the Dallas Wings after Jewell Loyd scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm's 85-62 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Storm have gone 4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is third in the league averaging 8.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from downtown. Loyd leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Wings have gone 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 19.7 assists per game led by Arike Ogunbowale averaging 4.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Storm won the last matchup 109-103 on June 17. Loyd scored 39 points to help lead the Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ogunbowale is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 89.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The Tyler Police Department reported that an 18-wheeler struck powerlines at the intersection...
18-wheeler downs power lines, poles at Tyler intersection
Talco man killed after ATV rollover in Titus County
The crash occurred at U.S. 64 and FM 2661 just west of Toll 49.
Dump truck crash slows eastbound U.S. 64 traffic
Jakobe Lacy
Tyler man pleads guilty to 2022 shooting, gets 4 years
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman