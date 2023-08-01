Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Literacy Council of Tyler hosts 32nd annual corporate spelling bee

By Madison Myers
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2023 corporate spelling bee had over 500 people in attendance with a total of 16 teams and 32 spellers.

The funds of this event go directly to the Tyler Literacy Council whose programs focus on GED services, career pathways, and other adult education programs.

Director of Community Engagement, Bailey Nichols, said that the annual spelling bee helps provide significant opportunities to the community.

“We know that 61 percent of adults in Smith County read or write at or below eighth grade level which is pretty astonishing. So we exist just to bridge that gap in education and we help provide opportunities,” said Nichols.

The winners of 2023′s spelling bee was Squyers Company, an accounting firm located in Tyler.

“This is pretty awesome, we won it a couple years ago so this is pretty cool, this is great,” said winner Melissa Combs.

Nichols said that Tuesday’s event was a huge success.

“I think the most exciting thing is seeing the community come together to support adult education. I see first-hand everyday at work how important and how needed it is in our community so I’m just very thankful for all the support we had here today,” said Nichols.

Organizers said this was the largest crowd that they’ve ever had.

