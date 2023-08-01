Johnny Manziel opening sports bar and nightclub in Northgate District this fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M icon and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is opening Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar in the Northgate District.

The address listed on the bar’s website is 115 College Main Street, which is across from Social Lounge.

The bar and nightclub will open Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m., according to the website.

Manziel made the announcement via Instagram.

