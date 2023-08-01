Henderson man accused of assaulting family member with knife

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of injuring a family member with a knife.

Jacomo Robertson, 42, was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office after they responded to a call of assault on the 5700 block of FM 1251 just outside of Henderson Monday night. The reported victim had been taken to UT Health in Henderson when Robertson was arrested by Patrol Unit C, a press release said.

The victim has reportedly been released from the hospital, and is stable.

Robertson was booked into the Rusk County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault (family violence) on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.