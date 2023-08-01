Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson man accused of assaulting family member with knife

Jacomo Robertson
Jacomo Robertson(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of injuring a family member with a knife.

Jacomo Robertson, 42, was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office after they responded to a call of assault on the 5700 block of FM 1251 just outside of Henderson Monday night. The reported victim had been taken to UT Health in Henderson when Robertson was arrested by Patrol Unit C, a press release said.

The victim has reportedly been released from the hospital, and is stable.

Robertson was booked into the Rusk County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault (family violence) on a $100,000 bond.

