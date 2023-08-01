Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Firefighter hospitalized after working overnight house fire in Chandler

(Lorena Rivas)
By Lorena Rivas
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smoke can still be seen from an overnight house fire in Chandler near Lake Palestine.

According to the Westside Volunteer Fire Department firefighter, the 12 surrounding fire departments in the area responded to a call of a house fire on the 21200 block of Lauderdale Lane near Lake Palestine at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Around 3 firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and one was hospitalized for an unknown reason. Residents living in the house were able to make it out of the property without injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

