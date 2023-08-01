Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - The heat wave continues with more triple digit temperatures.  An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Wednesday evening.  Expect overnight low temperatures to only drop to near 80 degrees tonight and afternoon high temperatures will reach near 105 tomorrow afternoon.  The heat index, or feels like temperatures will exceed 110 degrees at times, especially during the hottest part of the day.  South and southwest winds will be gusting to 10 and 12 mph at times, giving some relief to the heat but not much.  These winds along with the dry conditions will also keep fire danger very high through the end of the week.  If the high pressure weakens a bit this weekend, chances for rain may return to the forecast by early next week.

