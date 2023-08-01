Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Child sex crimes trial for former Hughes Springs coach to begin Wednesday

Jury selection is complete as of Tuesday evening.
Aaron Marshall
Aaron Marshall(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Jury selection is complete and trial will begin on Wednesday for a former Hughes Springs assistant volleyball coach accused of child sex crimes.

The trial for Aaron Marshall was supposed to begin Tuesday, but jury selection took all day. The jury trial will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Cass County Law Enforcement and Justice Center.

Marshall, a former assistant volleyball coach at Hughes Springs High School, is accused of sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child - bigamy; and indecency with a child by contact.

Hughes Springs ISD stated at the time of the arrest that the victim was not a student in the district.

RELATED:

Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency

+ Bond reduced for Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of child sex crimes

