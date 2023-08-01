Brookeland angler in 3rd place at MLF event

BAY CITY, Mich. (KTRE) - A professional angler from Brookeland is currently in third place following the first day of competition at the Major League Fishing Minn Kota Stage Seven in Bay City, Michigan.

Dakota Ebare’s five fish weigh a combined 17 pounds, 13 ounces. Greg Vinson is in first place with 22 pounds, 6 ounces.

Ebare and the rest of Group A will have the day off Wednesday. Group A will be back on the lake on Thursday and the top 20 from that day will advance to the Knockout Round on Saturday.

