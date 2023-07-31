Upshur County commissioners approve raises for sheriff, constables

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff and constables will be getting a raise in pay.

Upshur Commissioners approved the raises to meet requirements of SB 22. Under the bill, rural counties are required to pay their sheriff $75,000 and their constables $45,000 per year. Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said that pay rate qualifies the county for a grant of about $500,000 to aid rural constable and sheriff’s offices. Upshur County, like many law enforcement agencies, is having a hard time filling job openings.

“The grant can be used to increase the pay for active-duty jailers and patrol officers. And that’s where we intend to spend practically all of this grant in those two areas,” Tefteller said.

The bill was signed by the governor in June and goes into effect on September first of this year. The sheriff received a $15,000 dollar raise, and the constables about $11,000.

