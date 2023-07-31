Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Upshur County commissioners approve courthouse renovation contract

The Upshur County Courthouse is another step closer to renovation.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Upshur County commissioners unanimously voted to approve Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller’s signing of a soon to be delivered contract for renovating the Upshur County Courthouse. In the last commissioner’s court, San Antonio based J.C. Stoddard won the bid on their $12.8 million contract.

The Texas Historical Commission will be awarding a $7.6 million grant to help pay for the reconstruction. Since Marion County’s Courthouse recently went through a renovation, Marion County Judge Leward Lafluer has been asked to be a consultant for the Upshur project.

“You couldn’t build this courthouse anew, probably in the range of $35 to $50 million dollars. So, why wouldn’t they do this, do it now, with the help of the state? It’s a great thing. Again, it’s saving Texas History. This is a living, breathing piece of Texas History,” Lafluer said.

The contract is expected to be in this week. Renovation is set to begin in October. The grant amount is a preliminary figure and may be subject to change. The county will apply for other grants and use the general fund to pay for the rest of the renovation.

