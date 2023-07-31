Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Pilot survives after plane crashes into ocean off Hampton Beach

A small plane crashed into the ocean in front of beachgoers in New Hampshire on Saturday, and the sole occupant survived. Credit: Bob Rocco / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON BEACH, New Hampshire (KLTV) - A small plane crashed into the ocean in front of beachgoers in New Hampshire on Saturday, and the sole occupant survived.

A single-engine aircraft crashed into the water about 30 yards offshore Hampton Beach at around noon on Saturday, according to a statement from Hampton Fire Rescue.

A video shared by Bob Rocco shows the aircraft losing altitude and finally crashing into the water as scores of beachgoers look on.

The pilot was assisted to shore by New Hampshire State Lifeguards and evaluated at the scene but did not need to be transported to a hospital, fire officials said.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the state Department of Environmental Services, the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was hauled out of the water, and the FAA investigator “turned the plane back over to the property owner,” fire officials said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

