Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man pleads guilty to 2022 shooting, gets 4 years

A Tyler man received four years in prison for a 2022 shooting in a Monday plea agreement.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man received four years in prison for a 2022 shooting in a Monday plea agreement.

Jakobe Lacy, 19, turned himself in on Dec. 19 after a shooting that left one person injured that same day. He was booked into the Smith County Jail, where he has been held since on a $500,000 bond for aggravated assault. On Monday, Lacy pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s court, and received four years confinement in his agreement.

In the original case, Tyler police were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Sherwood, west of downtown after gunshots were reported around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 19. According to authorities, one juvenile male was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
Lance Phillips
Smith County commissioner’s son turns self in after running from Winona courtroom
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend
Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County

Latest News

The Tyler Police Department reported that an 18-wheeler struck powerlines at the intersection...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler downs powerlines, poles at Tyler intersection
Downed power lines
18-wheeler downs powerlines, poles at Tyler intersection
A Tyler man received four years in prison for a 2022 shooting in a Monday plea agreement.
Tyler man pleads guilty to 2022 shooting, gets 4 years
Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close