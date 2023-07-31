Tyler man pleads guilty to 2022 shooting, gets 4 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man received four years in prison for a 2022 shooting in a Monday plea agreement.

Jakobe Lacy, 19, turned himself in on Dec. 19 after a shooting that left one person injured that same day. He was booked into the Smith County Jail, where he has been held since on a $500,000 bond for aggravated assault. On Monday, Lacy pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s court, and received four years confinement in his agreement.

In the original case, Tyler police were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Sherwood, west of downtown after gunshots were reported around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 19. According to authorities, one juvenile male was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

