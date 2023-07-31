Tyler High looks to meet high expectations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler High Lions know expectations are high this year following a recent coaching change.

“Expectations are high,” Zachaun Williams said. “We have new expections with the new staff.”

Williams joined Derrick McFall and Marquette Martin at the recent CHRISTUS Health Annual Media Day.

Former college standout and NFL wide receiver Rashaun Woods has taken over coaching duties at Tyler High.

“He’s trying to learn the Cujo way,” Williams said. “He knows we have to go eat because we’re Lions.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.