Trial underway for Waco murder suspect accused of assaulting pregnant woman in 2020

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning in the trial of a Waco man charged with assaulting a pregnant woman in May 2020.

Deotis Sanders-Gray, 26, who also is under indictment in an unrelated murder case, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on three felony counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, aggravated assault and assault of a pregnant person.

Prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Michel Simer enhanced the charges on Count 2 and Count 3 because of Sanders-Gray’s felony conviction in 2016 for burglary of a habitation. The enhancements bump Count 2 to a first-degree felony from a second-degree felony and Count 3 from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony.

The indictment against Sanders-Gray alleges he fired a gun in the air and then pointed it at Antonett Williams, who was pregnant at the time. He also is charged with punching her in the face, which reportedly caused her to fall backward, the indictment alleges.

Sanders-Gray was indicted in December 2021 in the October 2021 shooting death of Scotty Stephens, 25, at a party in an area off Orchard Lane that followed a horseback trail ride. His trial this week does not involve the murder allegation. That charge remains pending.

Witnesses told authorities that Sanders-Gray pulled up to the party wearing camouflage and brandishing an AK-47 rifle. Authorities say he shot Stephens, hit several vehicles with gunfire and sent the large crowd running for cover.

Stephens was shot in the head and also was struck by a vehicle, officials said.

If convicted of aggravated assault, Sanders-Gray faces from five to 99 years in prison and up to life. He is represented by Sandy Gately, who, along with the prosecutors, selected a jury to hear the case Monday.

