TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler downs powerlines, poles at Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler drivers are advised to the intersection of Sequoia Drive and Kidd Drive until further notice.

The Tyler Police Department reported that an 18-wheerler struck powerlines at that intersection around 9:30 a.m. The intersection is now closed to all traffic as officers are on-scene.

No injuries were reported, however, the lines and poles will need to be replaced. No time frame was given for estimated time of completion, however the police department said it is expected the repairs will take “a significant amount of time.”

