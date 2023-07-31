Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Talco man killed after ATV rollover in Titus County

(KWTX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Talco man was killed Saturday evening while riding an ATV.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cleveland L. Ault, 51, was driving a Polaris Ranger ATV northbound on County Road 1915 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The report states that Ault was driving the ATV at an unsafe speed when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll on its side, partially ejecting Ault.

Ault was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

