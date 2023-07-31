Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say

A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.(Source: Lincolnton PD/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Six migrant workers were intentionally hit by an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina on Sunday, police said.

The workers were hit at a Walmart in Lincolnton in what appears to have been an intentional assault with a vehicle, but the Lincolnton Police Department said in a statement posted on social media that the driver’s motives are still under investigation. The workers were taken to a hospital with various injuries, but police said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver and the vehicle, described as an older model black sport utility vehicle with a luggage rack.

An SUV is being sought in a hit and run in Lincolnton, North Carolina.
An SUV is being sought in a hit and run in Lincolnton, North Carolina.(Source: Lincolnton Police/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
Lance Phillips
Smith County commissioner’s son turns self in after running from Winona courtroom
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend
Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County

Latest News

Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close
FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump’s classified documents case to make first court appearance
A property manager will be in a Miami courtroom. (Source: GETTY IMAGES/WPTV/U.S....
Mar-a-Lago worker to make court appearance in obstruction case
Excessive heat in East Texas limits food sources for bees