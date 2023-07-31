Pickton man killed in rollover crash on Sunday

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash three miles south of Pickton on FM 269.

The wreck took place at about 2:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to a DPS report. The report said Stephen F. Sherman, 59, was northbound on FM 269 in a Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert and began to roll.

DPS said Sherman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.