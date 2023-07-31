Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Pickton man killed in rollover crash on Sunday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash three miles south of Pickton on FM 269.

The wreck took place at about 2:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to a DPS report. The report said Stephen F. Sherman, 59, was northbound on FM 269 in a Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert and began to roll.

DPS said Sherman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
The Tyler Police Department reported that an 18-wheeler struck powerlines at the intersection...
18-wheeler downs powerlines, poles at Tyler intersection
Lance Phillips
Smith County commissioner’s son turns self in after running from Winona courtroom
Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend

Latest News

The Tyler Police Department reported that an 18-wheeler struck powerlines at the intersection...
18-wheeler downs powerlines, poles at Tyler intersection
The crash occurred at U.S. 64 and FM 2661 just west of Toll 49.
Dump truck crash slows eastbound U.S. 64 traffic
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
First Alert Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck rollover causes delays in Rusk County