EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After highs were in the triple digits for nearly all of East Texas this afternoon, we’ll be cooling into the 80s this evening. Overnight tonight, temperatures will continue to drop a few more degrees and we should start Monday off in the upper 70s. Expect clear to mostly clear skies overnight tonight. I’m at a loss for words to describe the next week beyond saying that it’s going to be a scorcher. Highs every afternoon will range from at least 100-degrees to 105-degrees or higher. We’ll likely see Heat Advisories and possibly Excessive Heat Warnings issued for most of the week.

Skies will trend mostly sunny to partly cloudy each afternoon. Winds in the mornings will be out of the south-southwest, shifting to south-southeast during the evenings. As for rain chances, I’ve added a very low chance for Monday to account for the possibility that an isolated shower or thunderstorm may make its way into the area from the east/out of Louisiana. The highest chance for rain tomorrow will be in Deep East Texas. Beyond that, the rest of the work week looks dry.

As mentioned last night, it does look like we could see rain return to the area next weekend into the early part of the week of August 6-12. It won’t be enough to bring an end to the on-going and worsening drought, but I’ll take something over nothing. Additionally, the Climate Prediction Center is favoring above normal rainfall for East Texas through this same time period, while also keeping us in an area likely to see above normal temperatures. While it doesn’t look like we’ll get much of a break from the heat, at least there will again be a chance for rain in the forecast. Have a great night.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.