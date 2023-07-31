Mark Welsh III unanimously named Texas A&M interim president in special meeting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents held a special meeting Sunday evening and unanimously approved Mark A. Welsh III as the interim president of the University.

Welsh will be replacing previous Texas A&M president Katherine Banks after she recently stepped down from the position.

The session began at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday night. After only a few minutes everyone was asked to leave as the board went into executive session.

The board also authorized officials to begin negotiating a potential settlement for the claims of Kathleen McElroy. She was initially hired to head the school’s journalism program, but the deal fell apart following failed negotiations.

“I cannot think of a better person than Mark Welsh to lead Texas A&M right now,” Chancellor John Sharp said in a press release. “He has experience running a large organization, but he also is widely respected and universally well-liked in the Aggie community. General Welsh has earned a reputation as a smart, thoughtful and collaborative leader. We are lucky to have him in the president’s office.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.