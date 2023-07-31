Man accused of killing Panola County deputy requests change of trial location

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The hearing over a request of trial location for a man accused of killing a Panola County deputy was held Monday.

Gregory Newson, 50, of Shreveport, was arrested on a charge of capital murder in December 2019 after the death of Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson. Newson was set for pre-trial Monday, and his May 31 request for a change of location was discussed during the hearing. According to the defense, Newson does not believe he can be tried fairly in Panola County due to the amount of media coverage in the area.

In Monday’s court hearing, several witnesses spoke for and against Newson. The first was a private investigator hired in Newson’s case. The investigator submitted a flash drive into evidence which reportedly contained over 200 media articles dating back to Newson’s 2019 arrest. According to the investigator, many viewer comments on the stories were inflammatory.

An associate research professor at SUNY Albany for criminology and public opinion, spoke next in defense of Newson. The professor believed that the trial would not be fair if held in Panola County, reportedly stating that the media was “pervasive,” and claiming media prejudice against Newson. The professor claimed that studies on local media in similar cases have been associated with being punitive.

The state cross examined both witnesses, arguing that the media itself was not inflammatory in their coverage of the story. The investigator conceded that the comments were the inflammatory parties, not the media itself. The professor stated that the only articles he had read were those given to him by the defense, at which point the state questioned how he could doubt a fair trial if he had not done his own research.

The state presented two witnesses, both residents of Panola County. The first owns a boutique in Carthage. She stated that she moved to the city in 2020, and has never heard of Newson. Because of this, she stated that Newson could have a fair trial in Panola County.

The second state witness is a realtor and park ranger. He has lived in Panola County for about 60 years, and he stated that many new residents have moved into the area recently. The witness stated that he had heard of the deputies death, but wasn’t aware of any details about the suspect, including Newson’s name. According to the witness, any news about the case he had heard was not inflammatory. It was his belief that Newson could receive a fair trial in the county.

The court did not come to a conclusion, and Newson’s next hearing will be held on Aug. 22.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.