Lufkin police release name of victim, seize suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say they have released the name of the victim and identified the vehicle driven in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run crash.

The victim in is identified as Daryl Taylor, 46, of Lufkin. Additionally, thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, detectives obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and seized it as of Sunday night. Investigators say it appears to have damage consistent with the collision but said the owner of the vehicle insisted on only speaking to officers with their attorney present.

According to a report by the City of Lufkin, Taylor was riding his bicycle westbound against the flow of traffic when the suspect vehicle, also traveling westbound, crossed all lanes of traffic and struck Taylor from behind at around 6:17 a.m. Taylor was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

