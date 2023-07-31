Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs awarded $87.7 million in housing tax credit offering affordable rent to Texans around the state.

Through the TDHCA’s Housing Tax Credit Program, this grant will help construct or rehabilitate more than 3,100 housing units and offer affordable rent for Texans throughout the state.

This year’s HTCs will help finance the construction of 37 high quality properties totaling 2,153 units, rehabilitation of 15 properties offering 311 units; and reuse of two properties in Dallas and Abilene totaling 97 units for income-eligible households across the state.

Canyon will receive HTC of $118,750, Amarillo Potter County will receive $1,311,767 and Amarillo Randall County will receive $1,003,450.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

